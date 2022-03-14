Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Holi fever grips Prayagraj, Modi masks in demand

Ahead of Holi, markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh witnessed growing demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:50 IST
Visual of a man wearing Modi mask at a market in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Holi, markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh witnessed growing demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks. According to shopkeepers, the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand has given a boost to the demands of Modi masks. The markets are full of Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks, Gulaal (colours), and Pichkari (water guns).

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, people did not have the enthusiasm to celebrate Holi. After the conclusion of the Assembly polls, people have, however, become more excited. The demand for Modi masks is high and the sales are also good. Unlike the last two years, business is doing well this time," a shopkeeper said. "This year Holi will be celebrated with saffron colour," he added.

"People are asking for Modi masks. Elections are over and this time the Holi is going to be good. The sales have increased. There is no inflation," said another shopkeeper Mohammad Naseem. Holi is a Hindu festival but is celebrated by people of all faiths. Marking the onset of the spring season, the occasion is symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. People smear colours on each other, blurring divides and highlighting unity in diversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

