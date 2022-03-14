Germany to purchase up to 35 F-35 fighter jets - government source
Germany will purchase up to 35 F-35 fighter jets, a government source said on Monday, after sources told Reuters earlier that the government in Berlin had decided in principle to buy the U.S. fighter jets.
