Germany to purchase up to 35 F-35 fighter jets - government source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will purchase up to 35 F-35 fighter jets, a government source said on Monday, after sources told Reuters earlier that the government in Berlin had decided in principle to buy the U.S. fighter jets.

