UK's Johnson trying to engage Saudi Arabia in energy crisis, minister says
Boris Johnson is leading the effort to engage Saudi Arabia in the current energy crisis, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that the British prime minister would seek to persuade the oil producer to increase output.
"We're not dependent directly as a country on their oil but energy prices and access to energy is a hugely important issue," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News. Asked if Britain was overlooking Saudi Arabia's record on human rights, he said: "So I'm pleased that we can have this relationship with Saudi Arabia where we can talk about the human rights issues as well as the our longer term relationship.
"We've got a candid frank relationship with them, it is a very important country for us, and I think it is right that the prime minister is leading this effort to engage Saudi Arabia even more so in the events that we're seeing unfolding now."
