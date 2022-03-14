Left Menu

UK's Johnson trying to engage Saudi Arabia in energy crisis, minister says

Boris Johnson is leading the effort to engage Saudi Arabia in the current energy crisis, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that the British prime minister would seek to persuade the oil producer to increase output.

14-03-2022
Boris Johnson is leading the effort to engage Saudi Arabia in the current energy crisis, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that the British prime minister would seek to persuade the oil producer to increase output. The Times newspaper has reported that Johnson will travel to Saudi Arabia this week.

"We're not dependent directly as a country on their oil but energy prices and access to energy is a hugely important issue," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News. Asked if Britain was overlooking Saudi Arabia's record on human rights, he said: "So I'm pleased that we can have this relationship with Saudi Arabia where we can talk about the human rights issues as well as the our longer term relationship.

"We've got a candid frank relationship with them, it is a very important country for us, and I think it is right that the prime minister is leading this effort to engage Saudi Arabia even more so in the events that we're seeing unfolding now."

