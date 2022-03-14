UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with futures up 0.82%.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto proposed to buy 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill it does not already own for about $2.7 billion, as the Anglo-Australian miner looks to ramp up the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia. * AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.

* PHOENIX: British insurer Phoenix Group said cash generation for the year was better-than-expected, helped by growing demand for its pension insurance policies. * BAT: British American Tobacco Plc said on Friday it would exit Russia and cut its fiscal 2022 guidance as a result, the latest company to leave the country due to worries about the safety of its employees.

* LSE: London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country following new laws in Moscow. * ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer drug, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co, as a treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.

* BP: Eni and BP have completed a deal to merge their oil and gas operations in Angola, the groups said on Friday, confirming what sources earlier exclusively told Reuters. * CRYPTOASSETS: Financial services firms including those in the cryptoasset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies on Friday that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with.

* RUSSIAN INVESTMENTS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new investments should be halted after President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. * FTSE 100: Britain's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and marked its biggest weekly gain in three months with financial stocks and industrial miners leading gains.

