UK donates power generators to Ukraine to keep essential services running

Britain will donate more than 500 mobile generators to help Ukraine and weaken Russia's attempts to cripple its power supply, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday, adding that they would be enough to power 20,000 buildings.

"Sending portable electricity generators to Ukraine will help keep essential services running, weaken (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's attempts to cripple Ukraine's power supply, and help support the extraordinarily brave Ukrainian response to the Kremlin's war-waging," Kwarteng said in a statement.

The government said the generators would be provided by British commercial suppliers.

