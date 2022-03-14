Left Menu

European stocks extend gains, Volkswagen jumps on strong results

European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end a weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the carmaker doubled its operating profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine. Officials were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even as Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

Auto stocks gained the most in morning trade, up 4.0%, with Volkswagen AG surging 7.6%. French power utility EDF slipped 1.4% after it warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying that wholesale energy price caps and lower nuclear output problems are likely to impact the group's capability to achieve financial targets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which owns a stake in China's Tencent, tumbled 6.0%, reflecting weakness in Hong Kong-listed tech giants on regulatory concerns.

