J-K: Delimitation Commission finalises draft proposal, invites objections, suggestions by March 21

The Delimitation Commission, which has finalised the draft proposal for redrawing the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, invited objections and suggestions from the public till 5 pm on March 21.

Members of Delimitation commission (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Delimitation Commission two weeks ago had accepted certain suggestions made by five associate members from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone and BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore, officials told ANI.

The Delimitation Commission met in Delhi today to discuss suggestions of Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, who are associate members of the panel, on its delimitation draft proposal. (ANI)

