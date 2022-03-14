Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh government forms SIT after 4 JMB members held in Bhopal

A day after four members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen were nabbed by police in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after four members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen were nabbed by police in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Four suspects of banned organization Jamaat-e-Mujahideen have been apprehended from Bhopal and police recovered Jihadi literature, electronic equipment and suspicious documents from their possession."

"An SIT is being formed to investigate the whole matter. By issuing an alert in the state, the suspects are being identified and interrogated," he said. On Sunday, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh detained four Bangladeshi nationals allegedly associated with a terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).As per an official statement, these four Bangladeshi nationals were involved in preparing a remote base for sleeper cells.

The accused persons have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain. A huge amount of radical literature, electronic equipment and suspicious documents were recovered from their hideout during the raid. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

