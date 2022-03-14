Left Menu

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

The Central government on Monday has revoked the order banning Sikh employees and passengers from carrying kirpan at the airports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:23 IST
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central government on Monday has revoked the order banning Sikh employees and passengers from carrying kirpan at the airports. Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed Sikh employees to carry kirpan at the airport during their duty.

"The corrigendum removed the objectionable restriction. Employees (& passengers) can carry Kirpan at Indian airports," Sirsa tweeted. "The length of the blade of kirpan carried by a Sikh passenger should not exceed 15.24 cms (6 inches), and the total length of a kirpan must not exceed 22.86 cms (9 inches)," said the copy of the order shared by Sirsa.

However as per the order by Jaideep Prasad, Director General, BCAS, the Kirpan is allowed while travelling by air on Indian aircraft within India (domestic routes of full domestic flights only). "It is (Kirpan) is allowed while travelling by air on Indian aircraft within India (domestic routes of full domestic flights only)," the order stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

