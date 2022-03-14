IEA's Birol says urges oil producers to increase output

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol on Monday urged oil-producing countries to pump more to stabilize markets affected by the war in Ukraine.

After an initial release of 62 million barrels, the IEA would make further releases if "conditions stay or worsen", Birol told an energy conference in Rabat.

"Every responsible oil producer needs to put more oil in the market," he said via video conference.

