ADNOC's Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed "to avert disruptions in supply and demand".
Unprecedented volatility in energy markets is due to a lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.
