Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces -grid operator

A high-voltage power line to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant was damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday. Russian forces occupied the plant soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A high-voltage power line to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant was damaged by Russian forces not long after electricity supplies were restored to the facility, grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Monday. It did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.

Ukrenergo did not produce evidence of the damage or the actions of the Russian forces and Reuters was unable to independently verify the extent of the damage or the cause of it. Russian forces occupied the plant soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

