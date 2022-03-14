Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' screened for legislators of Karnataka Assembly

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:57 IST
'The Kashmir Files' screened for legislators of Karnataka Assembly
'The Kashmir Files' poster (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A screening of the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' has been organized for Karnataka legislators, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj of the State Bommai on Sunday made an announcement making the movie tax-free.

''An opportunity has been made for all of us (legislators) to watch the cinema 'The Kashmir Files', tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 6.45 pm at screen number 6 of Mantri Mall, all should make use of this opportunity,'' Kageri said.

He said, ''the government has already made it tax-free, I compliment the government. It will be good if all of us watch it together.'' Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to free the movie from tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022