'The Kashmir Files' screened for legislators of Karnataka Assembly

A screening of the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' has been organized for Karnataka legislators, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj of the State Bommai on Sunday made an announcement making the movie tax-free.

''An opportunity has been made for all of us (legislators) to watch the cinema 'The Kashmir Files', tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 6.45 pm at screen number 6 of Mantri Mall, all should make use of this opportunity,'' Kageri said.

He said, ''the government has already made it tax-free, I compliment the government. It will be good if all of us watch it together.'' Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to free the movie from tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)