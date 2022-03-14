Primary schools re-open for physical classes in Puducherry

Visuals surpass as schools reopen physical classes for primary class students in Puducherry on Monday. The school teachers welcomed kids with flowers and sweets.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam, on Saturday, had informed that the schools will reopen from Monday (March 14) for LKG and UKG classes. Namassivayam said, "Schools have been directed to make proper arrangements and to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)