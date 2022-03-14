Left Menu

Primary schools re-open for physical classes in Puducherry

Visuals surpass as schools reopen physical classes for primary class students in Puducherry on Monday.

ANI | Kombakkam (Puducherry) | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:03 IST
Primary schools re-open for physical classes in Puducherry
Visuals from Primary School of Kombakkam, Puducherry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Visuals surpass as schools reopen physical classes for primary class students in Puducherry on Monday. The school teachers welcomed kids with flowers and sweets.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam, on Saturday, had informed that the schools will reopen from Monday (March 14) for LKG and UKG classes. Namassivayam said, "Schools have been directed to make proper arrangements and to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022