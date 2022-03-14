CIL offers quantity of 160.5 MT under various windows of e-auction till Feb’ 22

Coal India Limited (CIL) has not stopped conducting of e-auction for any period during this fiscal. During this fiscal (till February'22) CIL has offered a quantity of 160.5 Million Tonne (MT) under various windows of e-auction, out of which a quantity of 100.1 MT has been allocated.

There is no shortage of coal at power plants and power plants are having coal stock of 26.398 MT as on 08.03.22. Moreover, CIL is having a pit-head stock of around 45 MT along with daily production of 2.5 MT/day. Some Power plants are not able to build sufficient coal stock due to payment issues.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)