Left Menu

CIL offers quantity of 160.5 MT under various windows of e-auction till Feb’ 22

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supports States/ Union Territories by issuing advisories, design standards, and schematic interventions for optimal use of technology for integrated urban planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:14 IST
CIL offers quantity of 160.5 MT under various windows of e-auction till Feb’ 22
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supports States/ Union Territories by issuing advisories, design standards, and schematic interventions for optimal use of technology for integrated urban planning. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoHUA_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Limited (CIL) has not stopped conducting of e-auction for any period during this fiscal. During this fiscal (till February'22) CIL has offered a quantity of 160.5 Million Tonne (MT) under various windows of e-auction, out of which a quantity of 100.1 MT has been allocated.

There is no shortage of coal at power plants and power plants are having coal stock of 26.398 MT as on 08.03.22. Moreover, CIL is having a pit-head stock of around 45 MT along with daily production of 2.5 MT/day. Some Power plants are not able to build sufficient coal stock due to payment issues.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022