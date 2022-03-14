Receipt date of applications for vacant slots under PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs extended till 31 March 2022

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has extended the date of receipt of applications for the vacant slots under "Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the Country" shortly called as PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs till the end of March 2022.

The Department has issued notice on 27th January 2022, inviting the applications for vacant slots (10 APIs) under PLI Scheme for Bulk Drug with the last date of application as 13.03.2022. Based on the representation received from the Industries/Associations, the Department has decided to extend the timeline for filling of application upto 31.03.2022.

Department is implementing three PLI schemes viz PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs (Rs.6,940 Cr), PLI scheme for Medical Devices (Rs.3,420 Cr) and PLI scheme for Pharmaceuticals (Rs.15,000 Cr)} to increase the domestic manufacturing of Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices and pharmaceuticals respectively and to create global champions in the field of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (IVDs).

PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, approved by the Cabinet in the year 2020, is the flagship scheme, aiming to attain self-reliance and reduce import dependence of critical KSMs/DIs/APIs and attract large investments in the API Sector. To realise the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, setting up of green field plants with minimum domestic value addition of 90% in four different target Segments (Two Fermentation based and Two Chemical Synthesis based) with a total outlay of Rs. 6,940 cr. for the period 2020-21 to 2028-29 will be undertaken.

Under two rounds of inviting applications, a total 49 projects have been approved for 33 critical APIs with a committed investment of ₹ 3,685 crore. It is to inform that against a notified quantity of about 44,000 MT of annual production capacity of these APIs, industry has responded very well with the committed production capacity of 83,270 MT. The Hon'ble Union Minister for C&F Dr. Mansukh Madaviya, while interacting with the commissioned projects under the PLI scheme on 25.2.2022 had complimented the industry representatives for this achievement towards attaining the vision of Prime Minister for self-reliance in critical drugs. He encouraged the industry to invest in the area of research and innovation for sustainable global competitiveness by allocating adequate resources.

The IFCI Ltd, a Statutory Non-Banking Finance Company in the public sector, is the Project Management Agency for this PLI scheme. Details of the schemes can be accessed at https://pharmaceuticals.gov.in/schemes and the Bulk Drug Industries can apply for the vacant slots at https://plibulkdrugs.ifciltd.com/

