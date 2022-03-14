IMD forecasts severe heatwave in northern Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a severe heatwave warning for Monday and Tuesday for the regions of Northern Konkan.

The IMD has released a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said, "We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region." (ANI)

