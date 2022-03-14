Left Menu

IMD forecasts severe heatwave in northern Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a severe heatwave warning for Monday and Tuesday for the regions of Northern Konkan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:40 IST
IMD forecasts severe heatwave in northern Konkan
Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head of Indian Meteorological Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a severe heatwave warning for Monday and Tuesday for the regions of Northern Konkan.

The IMD has released a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said, "We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022