Five TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Assembly for remaining Budget Session over ruckus on illicit liquor deaths issue

Five members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from the ongoing Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday for the rest of the session.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Five members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were suspended from the ongoing Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday for the rest of the session. The suspension came after the TDP legislators insisted on discussing the deaths of people in Jangareddygudem allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor. The TDP members accused the state government of ignoring it.

The suspended MLAs include Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. During the Assembly session, the TDP MLAs started chanting slogans around the Speaker's podium saying "how reasonable is the suspension if asked to discuss it."

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam directed the marshals to take the suspended MLAs out of the House as they did not move. Amidst the slogans in the order, Health Minister Alla Nani gave a statement on the Jangareddygudem incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

