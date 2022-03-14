Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:41 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday sanctions pressure should be increased on Russia and called for a global boycott of international companies that have kept their operations open in Russia.
In a briefing, Kuleba also called for international ports to bar passage to Russian ships and cargo.
