Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:41 IST
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday sanctions pressure should be increased on Russia and called for a global boycott of international companies that have kept their operations open in Russia.

In a briefing, Kuleba also called for international ports to bar passage to Russian ships and cargo.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

