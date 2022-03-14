Left Menu

Retail inflation in Feb inches up to 6.07 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:02 IST
Retail inflation inched up to 6.07 per cent in February mainly due to an uptick in food prices, showed the government data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.03 per cent in February 2021 and 6.01 per cent in January this year.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the rate of price rise in the food basket was 5.89 per cent in February, up from 5.43 per in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

