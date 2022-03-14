Left Menu

UK's Johnson discussing energy security with with oil and gas industry leaders -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:22 IST
UK's Johnson discussing energy security with with oil and gas industry leaders -spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a meeting with leaders of the UK offshore oil and gas industry on Monday to discuss energy security and investment in the North Sea, his spokesman said.

"We've been clear that the energy firms, these suppliers, have a vital role to play and it's important that we work closely with them, not least because of Russia's actions but more broadly on how we secure the independence of supply that is so important," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022