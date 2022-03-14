Left Menu

Britain plans to raise more than just energy with Saudis, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain plans to speak to Saudi Arabia about a range of issues, not only about energy supplies, and will raise its concerns about human rights issues, including recent executions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply," the spokesman said.

"The UK is firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances in every country as a matter of principle and we routinely raise human rights issues with other countries including Saudi Arabia and will be raising Saturday's executions with the government in Riyadh."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

