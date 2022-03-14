Britain plans to raise more than just energy with Saudis, says PM's spokesman
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain plans to speak to Saudi Arabia about a range of issues, not only about energy supplies, and will raise its concerns about human rights issues, including recent executions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply," the spokesman said.
"The UK is firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances in every country as a matter of principle and we routinely raise human rights issues with other countries including Saudi Arabia and will be raising Saturday's executions with the government in Riyadh."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Saudi
- Riyadh
- Saudi Arabia
- Britain
ALSO READ
De-SWIFTing Russian banks first step in isolating Russia financially: Boris Johnson
Horse racing-Longshot Emblem Road claims shock win in Saudi Cup
Saudi Aramco finds new gas fields in four regions - news agency
Saudi crown prince, France's Macron discuss energy market impact of Ukraine crisis
British PM Boris Johnson offers UK visas to Ukrainian relatives