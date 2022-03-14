Vacant posts in culture ministry 'pathetic' state of affairs: Parliament committee

A parliamentary panel has recommended the culture ministry to ensure 100 per cent staffing at all times, terming vacant posts at the ministry a “very pathetic state of affairs”. The committee observed that such was the case at all organisations of the ministry.

In the Archaeology Cadre of ASI, against a total sanctioned strength of 420, there were 166 vacant positions, and in the Conservation Cadre, against a total sanctioned strength of 918, 452 positions were found vacant, it noted.

It said it was ''shocked to find that in some cadres vacancies are more than 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength.'' The committee recommended the ministry to fill all vacant posts that are supposed to be filled by promotions within a span of six months, and those that are supposed to be filled through direct recruitment, within a year. The committee, in its report ‘Demand for Drafts (2022-23)’ said that the allocation of Rs 2,687.99 crore in budget estimates (BE) 2021-22 was decreased in the revised estimates (RE) 2021-22 to Rs 2,665 crore.

''... the actual expenditure reported till January 31 is Rs 1842.05 crore, ie, only 70 per cent of the RE allocation. The Committee desires to know the reasons for this slow pace of utilisation,” the report said. “The Committee hopes that the balance 30 per cent of allocated funds would be fully spent in the balance two months of FY 21-22. The Ministry should take steps to spread the expenses more evenly in future and avoid rush of expenditure in the last quarter,'' it said.

The committee also noted that the allocation to the ministry of Rs 3,009.05 crore in budget estimates 2022-23 is 11 per cent lower than the projected demand at Rs 3,357.45 crore made by the Ministry.

It said even the proposed budget of Rs 3,357.45 crore was much lower than the originally projected Rs 3843.68 crore, adding it “fails to understand” the reason for it.

“The Committee observes that Culture is integral to the development of the country because it promotes economic growth providing employment to a large section of population and spurs other economic sectors thereby, contributing to the GDP of the country and also plays an important role in uniting the country,'' it said.

The committee recommended that the ministry be provided with the projected financial outlay at RE 2022-23 stage.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its report also recommended that the pension amount for artists needs to be reviewed without further delay and ''made respectable”.

''It is very saddening that instead of intensifying the efforts in recognising the artists in the 75th year of Independence, the Ministry of Culture is reducing the number of beneficiaries of this scheme (Artists Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund) since 2018-19, when it reached the highest level of 4,120 beneficiaries,'' said the panel in its report.

The ministry, according to the report, cited COVID-19 as the reason for delay in disbursement of pension, as the claimants were obstructed in furnishing their documents in time. However, the committee took exception to the rationale, and advised the ministry to be “proactive” in such circumstances. The panel also expressed ''shock'' at the ''inordinate delay in release of payments to the junior and senior fellows''.

''It is pained to know that despite strong recommendations made on the subject the Ministry is not able to release the pending fellowships to all the fellows of the scheme in the last one year,'' it said.

The committee recommended the ministry to review the fellowship amount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per month -- given respectively to junior and senior fellows -- in view of rising inflation.

