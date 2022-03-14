PKN Orlen prepared in case Russian oil will be sanctioned - CEO

Left Menu

Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen is prepared in case Russian crude will be sanctioned, the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday. "We have been diversifying our supplies all the time. If there will be a decision to generally impose sanctions (on Russian oil), we can do that at any time, we are secured," Obajtek said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:14 IST
Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen is prepared in case Russian crude will be sanctioned, the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.

"We have been diversifying our supplies all the time. We are fully prepared, same as we were in 2019. If there will be a decision to generally impose sanctions (on Russian oil), we can do that at any time, we are secured," Obajtek said.

