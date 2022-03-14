782 people complained against working of Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana: Raj govt

The Rajasthan government got 782 complaints against Jaipur district's 136 hospitals for refusing free treatment to patients under the state's ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana since its launch in May last year. In its reply to a question by BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat, the government told the state assembly that it got 782 complaints till March 7 this year.

Out of the total complaints, 502 were against the charging of fees, 163 were for refusing treatment to patients and 117 were related to policy, technical and other issues. The government said a total of 666 complaints were disposed of by reimbursement of the amount charged by hospitals to complainants. Other complaints too were resolved, it said. Under the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, launched on May 1 last year, patients of eligible families get free treatment up to Rs 50,000 for simple illness and Rs 4.5 lakh for critical illness per family per policy year.

The state government has increased the health cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per year per family in the proposed budget.

The Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana covers families falling under the National Food Security Act and the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC-2011) besides all contractual workers of government offices and small and marginal farmers. The remaining families of the state except government employees and pensioners are included by paying Rs 850 per family annually. A total of 1.34 crore families of different categories have been covered under the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana in the state.

The benefits of the scheme are available in government hospitals and affiliated private medical colleges and hospitals besides the hospitals run by the central government PSUs such as railways, ESI and AIIMS, the government told the House.

