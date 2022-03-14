Chennai Corporation uses drones to prevent mosquito breeding
To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in water bodies, Chennai Corporation is using drones to spray mosquito larvicide.
- Country:
- India
To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in water bodies, Chennai Corporation is using drones to spray mosquito larvicide.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said that the 15 days of anti-larvae chemical spray project started by the Chennai Corporation has engaged two drones to spray mosquito larvicide in the waterbodies of Chennai every day.
"Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We are using drones to spray anti-larval chemicals in water bodies to control mosquito breeding. 2 drones are used every day to spray approximately 400 litres of chemicals," said Gagandeep. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)