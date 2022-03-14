Left Menu

Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case tomorrow

Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its judgment in the Hijab row case on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:42 IST
Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its judgment in the Hijab row case on Tuesday. Earlier, the High Court reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.

A bench of the three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions. The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

