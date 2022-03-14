Left Menu

PKN Orlen prepared in case Russian oil will be sanctioned - CEO

Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen is prepared for the possibility Russian crude will be sanctioned, the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday. "We have been diversifying our supplies all the time.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:09 IST
PKN Orlen prepared in case Russian oil will be sanctioned - CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen is prepared for the possibility Russian crude will be sanctioned, the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.

"We have been diversifying our supplies all the time. We are fully prepared, same as we were in 2019. If there will be a decision to generally impose sanctions (on Russian oil), we can do that at any time. We are secured," Obajtek said. Speaking at a site in the northern Polish city of Gdansk where the refiner received 130,000 tonnes of North Sea oil, Obajtek said the company has placed orders that guarantee the refinery's operation for several months ahead.

PKN Orlen has been working for the last 4-5 years to diversify its supplies and Russian crude accounts for half of the throughput at its Plock refinery, it said. Obajtek added PKN Orlen was also ready to process Iranian oil should the sanctions against Iran be lifted.

PKN Orlen operates refineries in the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022