Left Menu

Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

Azure Power has commissioned its 300 megawatts (MW) interstate transmission system-connected solar power project in Rajasthan.

The project, allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is in Bhadla, Rajasthan. Power generated from the project is being supplied to the SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.58 per kWh (Kilowatt-hour) for 25 years, a statement said.

Following this, Azure Power has now operationalised 2,683 MW of high-performing renewable energy assets in India.

''We have operationalised close to 700 MW in this fiscal year so far, which reflects our strong project development and execution capabilities,'' Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022