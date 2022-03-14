Left Menu

UK's Johnson, oil bosses discuss increasing North Sea investment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bosses of offshore oil and gas companies discussed ramping up investment in the North Sea and boosting supply of domestic gas in a meeting on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson said. "The Prime Minister and CEOs discussed increasing investment in the North Sea oil and gas industry and boosting supply of domestic gas.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bosses of offshore oil and gas companies discussed ramping up investment in the North Sea and boosting supply of domestic gas in a meeting on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister and CEOs discussed increasing investment in the North Sea oil and gas industry and boosting supply of domestic gas. This included how the UK can remove barriers facing investors and developers, and help projects come online more quickly", the statement said.

The statement comes as western countries cut their exposure to Russian oil and gas supply after Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. London-listed oil major Shell stopped buying Russian crude last week, while BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

