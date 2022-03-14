Sikh employees of aviation sector allowed to carry Kirpan at airport

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has allowed the Sikh employees of the aviation sector to carry Kirpan at the airport. In a revised order, MoCA removed the clause mentioned in its earlier order which stated that no employees at any domestic or international airport terminal be allowed to carry Kirpan in person.

In its earlier notice, on March 4, the BCAS issued an order banning the Sikh aviation employees to carry Kirpan that was criticized by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). BCAS mentioned that the Indian Sikhs can carry Kirpan in domestic flights with the blade length, not more than six inches and the total length of the kirpan is not more than 9 inches, and no Sikhs employees are allowed to carry Kirpan to the airport, working in any terminal, national or international.

"a. Kirpan may be carried by a Sikh pax, on his person, provided the length of the blade doesn't exceed 15.24 cms and the total length of Kirpan doesn't exceed 22.86 cms. Allowed while traveling on Indian aircraft within India operating from Domestic Terminals only." "b. This exception shall be for Sikh passengers only as stated above. And, no stakeholder or its employee at the airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry Kirpan on person." reads the notice.

Ministry of Civil Aviation(MoCA), on March 12, lifted the ban by removing clause 'b'.(ANI)

