Madhya Pradesh government announces increase in MLA Local Area Development Fund to Rs 3 crore

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh assembly. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh government has decided to increase the Local Area Development Fund of state MLAs from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per year. This announcement was made on Monday by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the budget session of the state assembly.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of the government. He said that an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 6,000 crore "of COVID-19 period" of 88 lakh domestic consumers will be waived off. He also assured of restarting 'Kanyadan Yojana' and redesigning 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on March 7 and will continue till March 25. The session will have 13 sittings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

