Saudi Arabia launches new strategy for National Development Fund

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday launched a new strategy for its National Development Fund that will see it inject more than 570 billion riyals ($151.94 billion) into the economy by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.

Under the new strategy the fund will also help the kingdom triple non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) to 605 billion riyals in the same period, the official news agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)