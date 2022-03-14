Saudi Arabia launches new strategy for National Development Fund
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:07 IST
Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday launched a new strategy for its National Development Fund that will see it inject more than 570 billion riyals ($151.94 billion) into the economy by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.
Under the new strategy the fund will also help the kingdom triple non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) to 605 billion riyals in the same period, the official news agency added.
