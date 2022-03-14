Left Menu

Danish minister calls on Jitendra Singh to discuss training programme for health workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed joint training programmes for health workers.

Heunicke informed Minister of State Science and Technology Singh that the Novo Nordisk Foundation of Denmark is preparing a USD 100 million project for implementation in India, inspired by the success of the temporary hospitals project. This project will focus on research-guided training of health workers in cardio-metabolic diseases and the programme will create a sustainable system for training health workers in non-pharma management of early stage diabetes and other such CMD diseases, the Science and Technology ministry said in a statement.

A delegation led by the Danish Minister of Health reviewed with their Indian counterparts, the progress of bilateral cooperation particularly in areas like Green Strategic Partnership, it said.

