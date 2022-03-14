Left Menu

Jammu: Four dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out in scrap shop; LG Sinha announces ex-gratia

A fire broke out in a scrap shop in Jammu district leading to a cylinder blast on Monday evening claiming the lives of four people and leaving 14 others injured, said police.

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Jammu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a scrap shop in Jammu district leading to a cylinder blast on Monday evening claiming the lives of four people and leaving 14 others injured, said police. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in the incident, Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place at around 6.15 pm. "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs 1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," Office of the LG tweeted.

"Four people died and 14 got injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop around 6.15 pm. Cylinders inside the shop also exploded," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone told media persons. Rescue operation underway. (ANI)

