Mumbai: One dies, one injured as lift collapses

In a tragic incident, a lift collapsed during maintenance work in Mumbai, killing one while leaving another injured as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lift from the 40th floor of a building collapsed on the ground floor in the Siddesh Jyoti building in Mumbai which left two people injured. Later, one succumbed to death. (ANI)

