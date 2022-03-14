Left Menu

Land acquisition process started to set up manufacturing cluster in Bihar: Minister

Investors will be provided with land as per their needs, Hussain said.The state government will acquire 1,670 acres of land for the project.The industry department is also focusing on developing a PM-Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel PM-MITRA park in East Champaran, said the minister.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:18 IST
Land acquisition process started to set up manufacturing cluster in Bihar: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShahnawazBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has initiated the land acquisition process for setting up an integrated manufacturing cluster at Dobhi division in Gaya district, state Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain informed the Assembly on Monday.

The cluster will be part of the economic zones of the upcoming Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial corridor, he said.

"The manufacturing cluster will cater to the needs of big and medium scale manufacturing units including ancillary units. Investors will be provided with land as per their needs," Hussain said.

The state government will acquire 1,670 acres of land for the project.

The industry department is also focusing on developing a 'PM-Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA)' park in East Champaran, said the minister. The state government has already sent a detailed report on the availability of one thousand acres of land for the project, he said. The Union Cabinet in October last year approved the setting up of seven PM-MITRA parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map. The parks are to be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different willing states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
3
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022