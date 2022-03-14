Left Menu

Mumbai reports 27 new COVID cases, zero death

Mumbai reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:29 IST
Mumbai reports 27 new COVID cases, zero death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, there are 334 active COVID cases in the city. Meanwhile, 38 people recovered from the disease on Monday.

The city reported no COVID-related death on Monday. The COVID death toll in the city stands at 16,692. India logged 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. (ANI)

