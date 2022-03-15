Left Menu

U.S. open to 'diplomatic alternatives' if Russia blocks return to Iran deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:41 IST
Washington would be open to "diplomatic alternatives" to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon if a deadlock sparked by sanctions against Russia makes a formal return to the 2015 nuclear deal impossible, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Talks taking place in Vienna were paused last week after Russia demanded sweeping guarantees that Russian trade with Iran would not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not agree to.

