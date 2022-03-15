U.S. declines to comment if it communicated with Saudi Arabia after mass execution

The United States said it continues to raise human rights concerns with Saudi Arabia about fair trial guarantees but declined to comment if Washington has communicated with Riyadh in the aftermath of mass executions in the kingdom on Saturday. Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday in the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades.

"We are continuing to raise concerns about fair trial guarantees," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. "Can't speak to the timing of that (communication) but we have raised these (human rights) concerns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)