Left Menu

U.S. declines to comment if it communicated with Saudi Arabia after mass execution

The United States said it continues to raise human rights concerns with Saudi Arabia about fair trial guarantees but declined to comment if Washington has communicated with Riyadh in the aftermath of mass executions in the kingdom on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:01 IST
U.S. declines to comment if it communicated with Saudi Arabia after mass execution
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States said it continues to raise human rights concerns with Saudi Arabia about fair trial guarantees but declined to comment if Washington has communicated with Riyadh in the aftermath of mass executions in the kingdom on Saturday. Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday in the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades.

"We are continuing to raise concerns about fair trial guarantees," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. "Can't speak to the timing of that (communication) but we have raised these (human rights) concerns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022