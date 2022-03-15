Left Menu

Morocco to offer diesel subsidy to transporters- state media

The subsidy will be paid directly to professionals and will remain in place “until prices return to normal levels,” budget minister told national broadcaster SNRT. Morocco has liberalized fuel prices in 2015 and has been importing the bulk of its refined oil needs since the shutdown of its sole refinery Samir the same year over unpaid taxes.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:30 IST
Morocco to offer diesel subsidy to transporters- state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco plans in the upcoming days to start subsidising diesel fuel benefiting transport professionals, state media reported on Monday. The measure aims to mitigate the impact of the soaring fuel prices on the citizens' purchasing power, transport minister Mohamed Abdeljalil told state news agency map after a meeting with transportation companies.

Truckers and taxi drivers have recently staged multiple protests, urging government aid to avert the repercussions of higher fuel price on goods transport costs. The subsidy will be paid directly to professionals and will remain in place "until prices return to normal levels," budget minister told national broadcaster SNRT.

Morocco has liberalized fuel prices in 2015 and has been importing the bulk of its refined oil needs since the shutdown of its sole refinery Samir the same year over unpaid taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022