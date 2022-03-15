UK PM Johnson discusses energy volatility with Qatar's Emir
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 02:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and discussed concerns about volatility in the energy market created following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"The leaders discussed their concerns around volatility in the energy market and agreed to continue working together to improve global energy security, including on ensuring sustainable gas supplies and boosting renewables," a spokesperson from Johnson's Downing Street office said.
