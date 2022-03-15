Left Menu

Bond default would add to Russia's economic pain -U.S. Treasury official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 03:32 IST
Bond default would add to Russia's economic pain -U.S. Treasury official
A default on Russia's sovereign debt would add further pain to Russia's economy and financial system, making it harder for Moscow to find new lending sources and raising future borrowing costs, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

The official told Reuters the Treasury believes there are limited direct exposures in the U.S. financial system to Russian sovereign bonds and the main impact would fall on a Russian economy already reeling under the weight of U.S. sanctions.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

