The United States warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions on Russian political and business leaders mounted and civilians sought to flee intense fighting on the ground. Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions on Monday via video ended with no new progress announced.

FIGHTING * Ukrainian media report two powerful explosions in the capital Kiev on Tuesday. Daily air raid sirens sound in parts of Ukraine, including in Odessa, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Smila. * Ukraine reported more air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of Kyiv and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said. DIPLOMACY * A Ukrainian negotiator said a fifth round of talks with Russia would resume on Tuesday. * The Kremlin denied U.S. officials' reports that Russia asked China for military equipment after invading Ukraine. Beijing called the reports "disinformation". * U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia in a seven-hour meeting with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. * Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the conflict.

CIVILIAN TOLL * Mariupol City Council Telegram post early on Tuesday said the number of people killed in the beseiged port city as of March 14 stood at approximately 2,357 people. Reuters could not independently verify the report. * At least one person was killed when an apartment block in Kyiv was hit by a Russian shell and a second person was killed by falling debris after a missile strike on another part of the Ukrainian capital, local authorities said. * Russia said 20 civilians were killed and 28 wounded by an Ukrainian missile in the eastern city of Donetsk controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine denied the report and Reuters was unable to independently verify it. EVACUATIONS * Ukraine's deputy prime minister said more than 4,000 people were evacuated from front-line cities. * About 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the latest tally from the UN refugee agency. SANCTIONS * European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, the office of the French EU presidency wrote. Diplomats said sanctions would target Russian steel and iron, and include an export ban on luxury goods and a ban on investment in the energy sector.

MARKETS * Asian stocks and oil prices fell on Tuesday as sentiment remained fragile. Major U.S. stocks indexes closed mostly lower. COMING UP * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will virtually address the U.S. Congress at 9 a.m (1300 GMT) on Wednesday (Compiled by Lincoln Feast, Tomasz Janowski and Michael Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie, Angus MacSwan, Tim Ahmann and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)