Left Menu

J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in an ongoing encounter in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-03-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 09:46 IST
J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, operation underway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in an ongoing encounter in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Tuesday. "01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022