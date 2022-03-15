J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in an ongoing encounter in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Tuesday. "01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

