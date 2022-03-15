Left Menu

France's Attal says: French companies must implement sanctions against Russia

"What matters is that French companies implement sanctions," Attal told France 2 television, when asked about oil giant TotalEnergies. A fourth package of EU sanctions decided on Monday called for no new investments in Russia, which was what TotalEnergies had already decided to do, he added.

France's Attal says: French companies must implement sanctions against Russia
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday it was paramount that French companies apply sanctions against Russia decided by the European Union. "What matters is that French companies implement sanctions," Attal told France 2 television when asked about oil giant TotalEnergies.

A fourth package of EU sanctions decided on Monday called for no new investments in Russia, which was what TotalEnergies had already decided to do, he added. TotalEnergies has condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and has decided to suspend new investments in the country but has not followed the example of British peers BP and Shell that are withdrawing from Russia.

