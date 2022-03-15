H&M's December-February sales grow 23%, matching expectations

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday an increase in December through February sales that was in line with expectations.

Net sales were up 23% year-on-year, or 18% measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast sales of 49.1 billion crowns. ($1 = 9.5890 Swedish crowns)

