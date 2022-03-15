Left Menu

France Le Maire's says global minimum corporate tax plan on right track

"Good progress has been made (...) a few number of EU members are still reluctant, we will discuss it this morning (...) but whatever happens, the implementation of this minimal tax rate is on the right track", Le Maire told reporters at his arrival for a meeting of EU finance ministers. He also said the goal of the meeting was to define a common EU strategy in a context of spiking energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:16 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The plans for implementing a global minimum corporate tax reform across the European Union is going forward, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, adding he was hoping to win over the last EU members still opposed to the plan. "Good progress has been made (...) a few numbers of EU members are still reluctant, we will discuss it this morning (...) but whatever happens, the implementation of this minimal tax rate is on the right track", Le Maire told reporters at his arrival for a meeting of EU finance ministers.

He also said the goal of the meeting was to define a common EU strategy in the context of spiking energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "This economic strategy will have three priorities: first, support consumers who suffer the most from the rise of fuel prices (...) secondly, protect the companies who are the most impacted by the war in Ukraine (...) and third, prepare Europe's energy independence", Le Maire said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

