Action plan to ensure preservation & promotion of faith of indigenous & tribal communities: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government's newly created department for indigenous faith would create an action plan to ensure the preservation and promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture have resided for ages, a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to be losing touch with the ancient faith and practices due to several factors, the chief minister said during his interaction with representatives of 30 tribal communities here on Monday night.

Considering the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, my government has decided to create a department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities, Sarma said.

''The department would create an action plan for the state government to enrich the state's demography and will essentially undertake deep research to help the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of ancient faith and culture'', the chief minister said.

He asked the representatives to register their organizations with the department to enable the government to provide institutional support to the organizations that have been engaged in the preservation and promotion of indigenous and tribal faith and culture.

The tribal communities that are still preserving and practicing their ancient religion, faith, and culture can also apply for government support through a portal, Sarma added.

The government will initiate adequate steps for studies on these subjects by the younger generation so that the society at large gets benefitted, he said.

The state government was also planning to hold a mega exhibition encapsulating in miniature the characteristics, creations, art, and culture of indigenous and tribal faith to create more patronage for them, Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)