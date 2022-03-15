Left Menu

Mining, oil stocks knock FTSE 100 lower as commodity prices fall

UK's FTSE 100 fell in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by mining and oil stocks, as commodity prices retreated on concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases in China, while shares in Imperial Brands slipped after a profit warning.

UK's FTSE 100 fell in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by mining and oil stocks, as commodity prices retreated on concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases in China, while shares in Imperial Brands slipped after a profit warning. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 fell 1.4% by 0819 GMT, while the mid-cap index dropped 1.0%.

UK's oil & gas index slid 1.6% as crude prices tumbled to two-week lows, while industrial miners dropped 3.1% as most metal prices fell. Imperial Brands slipped 1.5%, after saying its exit from Russia would have a small impact on annual profit and the cigarette maker had started talks with a third party to transfer the assets amid the Ukraine crisis.

Events group Informa Plc rose 1.2% after reporting higher annual profit, as more trade shows and conferences resumed from the pandemic hiatus and its digital business expanded. Data showed Britain's unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, when the country was facing the Omicron wave of coronavirus.

